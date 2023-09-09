Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Acquires Shares of 18,471 GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. GitLab accounts for approximately 0.1% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 352.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 128.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $1,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,134 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

