Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Has $3.80 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $257.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.45. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

