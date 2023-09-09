Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Sells 3,300 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.47 and its 200 day moving average is $426.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

