Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Semtech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Semtech has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 66.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

