Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 30,395 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 567.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.28 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

