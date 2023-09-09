Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 79,901 Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

