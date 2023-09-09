Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $445.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

