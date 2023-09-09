Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,233 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of KB Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 21.4% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in KB Home by 65.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,124.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

KB Home Trading Down 0.7 %

KB Home stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

