Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 13.8% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ACN opened at $325.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.54 and its 200-day moving average is $294.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.35.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

