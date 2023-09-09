Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 411.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,611 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 38.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 317,261 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 26,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

CNX stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

