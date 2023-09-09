Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.13 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $167.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day moving average of $192.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.14 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.