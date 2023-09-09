Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.38 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 109.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.58 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

