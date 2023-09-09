Seven Eight Capital LP Has $3.33 Million Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 876.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,073 shares during the quarter. DISH Network comprises approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.07% of DISH Network worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $20,276,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 316,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,707,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 796,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

DISH Network Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of DISH stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $320,135. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.