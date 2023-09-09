Seven Eight Capital LP Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 845.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.0 %

Mastercard stock opened at $414.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78. The stock has a market cap of $390.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

