Seven Eight Capital LP Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,239 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for 1.2% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,659,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,233 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $94.71 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WYNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.