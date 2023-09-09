Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.39 Million in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,826 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,700,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,278 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,948,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,854 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 529.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 444,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

