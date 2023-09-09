Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $3.03 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $227,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,369 shares of company stock worth $18,383,272. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $237.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

