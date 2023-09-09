Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $3.47 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 354,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000. Carvana makes up approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.19% of Carvana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 944.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Carvana Trading Down 1.4 %

CVNA stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

