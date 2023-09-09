Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $4.55 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000. Synopsys accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,690,000 after purchasing an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,553,000 after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $891,507,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,645 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $459.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $471.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $43,025,310 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.