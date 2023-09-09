Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average is $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

