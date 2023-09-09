Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 2.10. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,636,494. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

