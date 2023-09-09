Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,454 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,000. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.58 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $440.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

