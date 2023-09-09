SG Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,296 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 234.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

