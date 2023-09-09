SG Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,184 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 249.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,184 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics accounts for about 1.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

NYSE:HAE opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

