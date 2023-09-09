SG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,950 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of AAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $299,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,408,925.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,408,925.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,971 shares of company stock worth $2,959,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $57.81 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.61.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

