SG Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for approximately 1.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 439,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 303,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 161.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 179,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 110,607 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janine J. Mcardle purchased 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,274.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AM

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.