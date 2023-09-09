SG Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 32.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,008 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.1 %

ZETA opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 181.01% and a negative net margin of 35.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

