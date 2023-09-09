SG Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 195.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 2.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $770,945,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,035,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $237.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,369 shares of company stock worth $18,383,272. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

