SG Capital Management LLC Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

SG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,988 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 788,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,978,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $4,570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 275,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCMD. StockNews.com cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.08. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The firm has a market cap of $428.85 million, a P/E ratio of 609.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.