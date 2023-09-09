SG Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 218.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $157.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $159.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

