SG Capital Management LLC Invests $7.49 Million in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000. Tecnoglass makes up approximately 2.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

