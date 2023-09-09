SG Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,027 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 1,440.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 368,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $8.29 on Friday. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.36 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

