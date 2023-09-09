SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.18 Million Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,000. Super Micro Computer makes up about 2.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $105,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush raised Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.50.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $833,384.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $833,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,196.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $280.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $357.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.62 and its 200-day moving average is $193.78.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

