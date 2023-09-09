SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 490,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,117,000. Calavo Growers makes up approximately 4.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 22.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,714.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Calavo Growers news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $61,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers Trading Down 14.6 %

Calavo Growers stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $38.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.37 million, a PE ratio of -127.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

