SG Capital Management LLC Sells 364,058 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

SG Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,598 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 364,058 shares during the period. Transocean makes up about 1.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732,128 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 176.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,054,830 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,183 shares of company stock worth $3,853,479 over the last 90 days. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIG

Transocean Stock Up 1.2 %

RIG stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.