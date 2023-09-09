SG Capital Management LLC Takes $9.43 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 189,713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,433,000. Masco accounts for about 3.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Masco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Masco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

