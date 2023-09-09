SG Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,920 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,827,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,359,000 after purchasing an additional 189,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,122,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 66,828 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $38,519,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 261.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $2,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,504,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $2,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,504,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $184,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,634,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,312,124.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,000 shares of company stock worth $3,330,900. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Bank of America downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

