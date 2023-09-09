Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.8% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 102,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $372.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.50. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

