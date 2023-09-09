Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,359 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 19,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 187,794 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.8% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,769 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $342,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.68.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $334.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.



