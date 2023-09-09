Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $3.21 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $259.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.82. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.