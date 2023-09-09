Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,444 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.37. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,903 shares of company stock worth $2,616,735 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

