Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,238 shares during the period. Public Storage accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $273.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $266.01 and a 52 week high of $342.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.36.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.50.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

