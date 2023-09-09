Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,625,000 after purchasing an additional 223,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.35.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $325.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

