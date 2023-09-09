Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 116,185 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 116,185 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

