Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 52,295 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,295 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $104.92 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

