Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.33. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 5,001 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sherritt International

Sherritt International Trading Down 2.6 %

About Sherritt International

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.