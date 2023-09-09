Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.33. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 5,001 shares changing hands.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
