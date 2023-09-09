SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.50. SinglePoint shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 12,084 shares trading hands.
SinglePoint Trading Up 2.0 %
SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.
About SinglePoint
SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. The company offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. It also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.
