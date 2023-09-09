Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $43.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

