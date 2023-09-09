Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Smartsheet updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.53-$0.57 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.