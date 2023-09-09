Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $43.04 on Friday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

